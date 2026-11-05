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Good Party ATX brings Birdie, food, festivals and fall fun to Austin this weekend
By We Are Austin,4 days ago
The "T" in TGIF stands for Thursday this week, but the "G" still stands for Good Party ATX!. The weekend is almost here, and Austin is packed with ways to get out, explore and enjoy everything Central Texas has to offer. From food festivals and live music to yoga, community celebrations and a chance to meet your new furry best friend, there's something for everyone!
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