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Mackey, Doherty and Kern announce re-election bids for Warren County offices in 2027
By Jay Edwards,4 days ago
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. — Three Republican incumbents in Warren County announced they will seek re-election to their respective offices in 2027. Warren County Clerk Holly Mackey, Surrogate Mike Doherty and Commissioner James Kern III announced they will run together as a unified ticket, campaigning across the county’s 22 municipalities.
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