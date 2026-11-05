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Lee Vining Travel Guide: Tioga Road Gateway & Mono Lake
By Michelle,4 days ago
Perched on U.S. Highway 395 where the Sierra Nevada meets the high desert, Lee Vining is one of the most useful small towns in California, sitting beside ancient Mono Lake, minutes from Yosemite’s eastern entrance, and within reach of ghost towns, volcanic craters, and alpine lakes. This Lee Vining travel guide covers how to plan a visit around the town’s two big draws: the strange, beautiful shoreline of Mono Lake and the seasonal drive over Tioga Road into Yosemite’s high country.