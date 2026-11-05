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Palm Desert Travel Guide: A Relaxed Desert Resort Weekend
By Michelle,4 days ago
Set at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains in the heart of the Coachella Valley, Palm Desert pairs resort comfort with easy desert adventure. This Palm Desert travel guide focuses on the city’s best balance: a walkable art and shopping district, a world-class desert zoo and gardens, mountain trails, and golf courses framed by palm trees and wide desert skies.