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Bridgeport California Travel Guide: Twin Lakes Fishing Trip
By Michelle,4 days ago
Bridgeport is the kind of Eastern Sierra town that rewards anglers who like their fishing close to town and their weekends unhurried. Set on U.S. Highway 395 in Mono County, it sits within easy reach of two celebrated trout lakes, a famous tailwater river, and one of California’s best-preserved ghost towns. This Bridgeport California travel guide builds a fishing weekend around Twin Lakes, with room for a river morning, a hot spring soak, and a day trip to Bodie.