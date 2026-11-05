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Kings Canyon National Park Guide: Sequoias and Quiet Canyons
By Michelle,4 days ago
Kings Canyon National Park rises in the southern Sierra Nevada as a place of giant sequoias, deep granite canyons, and quiet trails. It sits beside Sequoia National Park and is managed with it as one unit, yet it feels noticeably less crowded. Visitors come for the General Grant Tree, the river-level trails at Cedar Grove, and a scenic drive that drops into one of the deepest canyons in North America.