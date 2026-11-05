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Blake Snell, José Mota Joining Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Altadena Groundbreaking Ceremony
By Gabriel Arteaga,3 days ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), in partnership with the county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks), are breaking ground on Dodgers Dreamfields Nos. 69 and 70 at Charles S. Farnsworth Park in Altadena. The groundbreaking ceremony is going to include a shovel dedication and...