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Lake Tahoe Summer Guide: Swim, Paddle & Hike the Lake
By Michelle,4 days ago
Lake Tahoe in summer is one of the great alpine playgrounds in California, and this Lake Tahoe summer guide covers the whole lake, not just one shore. The water is famously clear, the surrounding Sierra Nevada peaks stay snow-dusted into early summer, and the activities run from easy lakeside strolls to serious backcountry hikes. Summer days are warm, nights cool off fast, and the lake stays cold even in August, so plan for layers and a life jacket.