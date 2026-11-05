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Keene City Council to Revisit Central Square Traffic Plan this Evening
By Nicole Colson,3 days ago
KEENE, N.H. (MyKeeneNow) Keene’s full City Council is scheduled to take up the ongoing debate over traffic flow around Central Square during its meeting this evening following a committee recommendation to retain the Downtown Project’s approved single-lane configuration. The Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee voted 4–1 last...