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Mojave National Preserve guide: Desert Drives and Dunes
By Michelle,4 days ago
Between Interstate 15 and Interstate 40 in eastern San Bernardino County, more than 1.6 million acres of desert unfold into volcanic cones, Joshua tree forests, singing sand dunes, and deep, quiet canyons. This Mojave National Preserve guide focuses on the highlights reachable on paved roads, plus the short detours that make this vast preserve feel manageable.