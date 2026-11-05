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Jedediah Smith Redwoods Guide: Ancient Groves, Quiet Trails
By Michelle,4 days ago
This Jedediah Smith Redwoods guide starts with a simple fact: Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park is quieter than many California redwood destinations, even though its trees are among the tallest and oldest in the state. Located about nine miles east of Crescent City on Highway 199, the park protects 10,000 acres of primeval redwood groves, ferns, rhododendrons, and azaleas. It is part of Redwood National and State Parks, established in 1929. Much of its center remains undeveloped: short grove walks, one long forest hike, a clear river, and a scenic gravel road lined with giants.