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Mount Shasta Town Guide: Hikes, Lakes & Small-Town Stays
By Michelle,4 days ago
At the foot of a 14,179-foot volcano, the small town of Mount Shasta works the way a good base camp should: the peak fills the horizon, the main street is walkable, and trailheads, lakes, and waterfalls are a short drive away. This Mount Shasta town guide covers the highlights without overpacking the plan, so a weekend here can mix one big outdoor day with slower time in town.