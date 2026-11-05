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Borrego Springs Travel Guide: Dark-Sky Desert Weekend
By Michelle,4 days ago
This Borrego Springs travel guide starts with a simple fact: Borrego Springs is not a pass-through town. It sits completely surrounded by Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California’s largest state park, in the far northeast corner of San Diego County. That setting shapes everything here, from quiet streets with no stoplights to some of the darkest night skies in Southern California.