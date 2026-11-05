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Two Cincinnati Reds hitters named as Silver Slugger finalists
By Doug Gray,4 days ago
Major League Baseball announced the 2026 Silver Slugger Award finalists today. The Cincinnati Reds offense was among the worst in all of baseball, but they had a few players who actually carried their weight and then some during the year. Two of them were named as finalists at their position for the Silver Slugger. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz and infielder Sal Stewart will be among the finalists, with Stewart getting the nod as a “utility” player rather than as a first baseman where he spent a majority of his season.