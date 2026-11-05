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WWE’s Attempt To Trademark Randy Orton’s RKO Rejected By USPTO
By Sujal,4 days ago
In July, it was reported that WWE filed a trademark application for “The Viper” Randy Orton’s finisher, the RKO. The application described the RKO as:. “Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”