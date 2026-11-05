undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mercy Health-St. Rita’s blood drive gives opportunity to help support blood needs
By Hunter Clouser,4 days ago
LIMA, Ohio (WLIO) - Locals got an opportunity to donate blood on Thursday. At Mercy Health-St. Rita’s, Versiti Blood Center of Ohio held a community blood drive, and residents that scheduled an appointment or walked in could help to support blood needs. Donation can help support patients receiving cancer treatment, undergoing surgery, or recovering from injuries. Each and every appointment gives an opportunity to those who need it to stay healthy.