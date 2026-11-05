undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
In the wake of vouchers, Democrats with public education backgrounds won up and down the ballot in Texas
By Texas Public Radio,4 days ago
Two years since Republican Gov. Greg Abbott rammed through a landmark $1 billion private school voucher program, Texas Democrats have elected an entire slate of candidates with backgrounds in public education. Democrats' gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa is a former Austin ISD school board president, who has vowed to fire the...