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Republican John McGuire wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican John McGuire wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Mercer International Inc. (MERC) on Thursday reported a loss of $59.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. The pulp company posted revenue of $440.7 million in the period. _____