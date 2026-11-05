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‘Trese’ Author Budjette Tan on Elevation of Filipino Folklore and Horror in Pop Culture
By Lauren Lola,4 days ago
Both horror and Filipino folklore appear to be having a moment in contemporary pop culture. For the former, projects within that genre have been growing both in quantity and also quality, such as that of Sinners and Backrooms. For the latter, while the subject matter has been around for centuries with multiple interpretations within that time, this year has seen an increase in focus, such as the likes of the pilot episode for Sun Chaser and DreamWorks’ latest feature film, Forgotten Island.