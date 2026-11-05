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MCE 2026 all about networking, gaining industry insight
By Larry Avila,3 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Industry and trucking company executives came together in Charlotte, N.C. for the American Trucking Associations’ 2026 Management Conference and Exhibition Oct. 17-20. There was no shortage of networking opportunities, plenty of new technology and of course shiny new trucks from the major OEMs including International, Mack, Peterbilt and Volvo to check out.