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Democrat Shannon Taylor wins election to U.S. House in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Shannon Taylor wins election to U.S. House in Virginia’s 1st Congressional District. Florida carried out a record-tying 19th execution of the year in an unusual instance of three states administering the death penalty on the same day. Jesse Guardado was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. following a lethal injection at a state prison in Starke. He had pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 75-year-old Jackie Malone inside her Walton County home in 2004 before stealing her jewelry box, $80 and other valuables to buy drugs. The woman had helped him get a job and housing. Hours earlier, Indiana executed a man for killing two children by setting a house fire in 2010, and in Alabama, a man received the last lethal injection of the day for his conviction in the killing of an elderly man and woman in a home robbery. The executions took place the same day California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced he will commute all 548 death sentences in his state, saying he believes “state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values."
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