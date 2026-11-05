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15 Companies That Fixed Their Biggest Issue, But Nobody Cares
By Leandro Beroldo,2 days ago
Sometimes a company makes the changes customers have been demanding for years, only to discover that its reputation hasn’t caught up. Old complaints stick around, online jokes keep circulating, and people continue avoiding products that may have improved considerably. Nissan has spent years refining its CVT transmissions, while Hyundai and Kia have introduced anti-theft measures after their cars became infamous targets. Those stories raise an interesting question: how many brands are still paying for problems they’ve already addressed? Some fixes are well documented, others remain imperfect, but the gap between a company’s progress and public perception can be surprisingly difficult to close.