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Rams vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
By Brian Hamilton,4 days ago
It is early to call the Rams’ game in Maryland Sunday against the Commanders an elimination game, but it sure has the feel of one. Los Angeles is 4-4 and outside the playoff picture currently while the Commanders are 2-4-1 and clinging to life only because the NFC East is so bad. Both teams carry a little momentum into the game. Washington takes the field following their most impressive outing of the season last weekend against Philadelphia while the Rams have won their last two games.