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Blue Origin pushes launch to January 2027 as it races to rebuild damaged launchpad
By Annie Palmer@in/annierpalmer/,4 days ago
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has delayed its New Glenn return to flight to January 2027, after previously targeting a launch by the end of this year. Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said the company has moved swiftly to repair a launchpad that was damaged by the New Glenn explosion in May, but he noted that the work hasn't been easy.
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