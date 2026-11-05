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Boatyard Basics: What to Expect When Hauling Out Your Boat
By Katherine Clements,5 days ago
From bottom paint and running gear to inspections below the waterline, a little planning before a haul-out can save boat owners time, money and surprises in the yard. Editor’s Note: To give readers a well-rounded look at boatyard maintenance and haul-out preparation, The Log gathered expert advice from five boatyards serving Southern California boaters and beyond. Their combined experience offers different perspectives on what to inspect, how to prepare, when to schedule yard work and how preventative maintenance can help boat owners avoid costly repairs.