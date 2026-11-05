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Animated Blockbuster ‘Papa Zola The Movie’ Sets December 2026 Netflix Streaming Debut
By Kasey Moore,4 days ago
After shattering box office records in Southeast Asia late last year and spending the last few months locked to international Netflix libraries, Monsta Studios’ Papa Zola The Movie is finally making its way to the United States. We can confirm the animated sci-fi action-comedy will make its Netflix US streaming debut on December 1st, 2026.