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Nassau County’s transgender athlete ban overturned
4 days ago
(The Center Square) — A New York appeals court has struck down Nassau County’s ban on athletes born male competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The ruling by the New York Appellate Division, Second Department, declared the Long Island county’s law that bars transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports at county-run facilities is illegal because it violates the state’s Human Rights Law and Civil Rights Law prohibiting efforts to restrict access to places of public accommodation “based on a person’s gender identity or expression, including whether the person identifies as transgender.”