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Idaho voters turned out at high rates to vote in midterm election. Some waited hours to vote.
By Kyle Pfannenstiel, Idaho Capital Sun,4 days ago
In Idaho’s general election on Tuesday, some voters were voting hours after polls had closed in the state’s second most populated county. Voting bled into Wednesday. The last voter in Canyon County cast their ballot at 12:20 a.m., Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane said in an interview Wednesday morning.
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