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Pekin 108 faces $40 million in needed improvements after voters reject sales tax
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf Pekin District 108,4 days ago
PEKIN (25News Now) – Pekin Public Schools District 108 is rethinking how it will pay for millions of dollars in building improvements after Tazewell County voters rejected a proposed 1% school facilities sales tax in Tuesday’s election. Superintendent Leonard Ealey said he was disappointed by the results but...