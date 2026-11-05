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Water Release Sends More To Great Salt Lake
By Porter Huntsman,4 days ago
(Willard, UT) — A coordinated water release is sending nearly 10-thousand acre-feet toward the Great Salt Lake. Utah’s Great Salt Lake Commissioner, the watershed enhancement trust and Great Salt Lake Rising partnered on the release from Willard Bay. The opportunity was created largely by construction on the Pineview Reservoir waterline project. Officials say the extra water supports lake elevation and habitat while the project is underway.