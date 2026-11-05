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Grants Available As Schools Roll Out Panic Buttons
By Porter Huntsman,4 days ago
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Grants are available for schools that are required to install panic buttons by July 1st of 2027. There have already been delays in the rollout of the policy, but now state officials say districts have more options. If they pick one of three state-approved vendors, the state will pay the cost. If districts pick a different vendor, schools will have to pick up the tab.