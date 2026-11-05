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REVIEW: ‘VisionQuest’ Episode 7 – “Immolation”
By Allyson Johnson,4 days ago
The problem with VisionQuest Episode 7 is the same problem the MCU and any long-running franchise or IP adaptation has at this point: prioritizing lore over character. There’s this modern expectation – fixation, even – that every audience member is going to be clued in to the same facts and same history. In doing so, VisionQuest and Marvel are forgetting key truths about what made its first phase work so well. They were, as much as superhero films can be, character-driven.