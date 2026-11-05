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UPDATE: Suspended sentence issued in child neglect case
3 days ago
NEWKIRK — Timothy Dale Compala, 42, Blackwell, appeared in Kay County District Court before Judge David Bandy and prosecutor Billie Chrz and entered no contest pleas to two amended charges of misdemeanor failure to report child abuse. He was originally charged with child neglect. The court accepted the plea and concurred with the recommendation of prosecutors and sentenced Compala to one-year suspended in the county jail. He is also ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.