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Utah House Republicans Could Lose Supermajority
By Porter Huntsman,4 days ago
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Utah House Republicans may be on the brink of losing their supermajority. While the GOP is expected to maintain control of both legislative chambers, Republicans could drop below the two-thirds threshold: that means they wouldn’t have enough votes to accomplish certain things on their own, like overturning vetoes or proposing Constitutional amendments, and would need help from their Democratic colleagues for the first time this century. Republicans will still hold a supermajority in the State Senate.