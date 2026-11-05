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Stacey Abrams on DEI, artificial intelligence and regulation ahead of Democrat midterm wins
By Annabelle Hershelman,4 days ago
Stacey Abrams is a voting rights activist, lawyer, author and former minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017. She is a member of the Democratic Party who became the Democratic nominee in both the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election and the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election. Abrams...
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