undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Inside Tequila Chulos, the Oklahoma City restaurant inspired by Toby Keith
By Lacie Lowry,4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - A restaurant inspired by the late country music star Toby Keith’s love of Mexican food is carrying on his vision in Oklahoma City. His son, Stelen Covel, and business partners James Vu and Hunter Miller opened Tequila Chulos, creating an upscale Tex-Mex restaurant shaped by their travels and some of Keith’s favorite dishes.
4