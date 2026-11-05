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What will happen to Ronaldo's shirt? FIFA veto puts Cristiano and Messi on an equal footing
By Magdy Obaid,4 days ago
In a single sentence, Cristiano Ronaldo ended a 22-year debate: "The day has come to return the number 7 shirt to our national team, to all of us." Don announced his international retirement with those words, posted in a farewell video through his official accounts today, Thursday. His career began in 2003 and reached its final stop against Wales last September.