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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander discusses 42-point performance, Thunder’s win over Cavaliers
4 days ago
Gilgeous-Alexander reflects on Oklahoma City’s 124-116 victory, the emergence of younger players and the team’s adjustments amid injuries to several starters. Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather-related deaths, and it doesn’t take much water to become dangerous. News 9’s Lacey Swope explains how quickly floodwaters can turn deadly and why Oklahomans should always remember: Turn around, don’t drown.