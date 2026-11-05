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The Sun: Ronaldo runner-up to Messi even in retirement, with a sad and expected ending
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
Even in retirement from international football, Cristiano Ronaldo finished second behind Lionel Messi, according to Martin Lipton, the prominent journalist at Britain's "The Sun". Two months after Messi confirmed he would never wear the blue and white again, Ronaldo chose to follow him into the history books. De Jong lands...