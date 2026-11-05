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Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane opens up on Themba Zwane's exclusion - 'It was not an easy one'
By Samuel Nkosi,2 days ago
South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has provided a candid insight into his recent selection process, describing the decision to omit Mamelodi Sundowns icon Themba Zwane as a heavy emotional burden. The midfielder, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', was a surprising absentee from the 27-man squad named to face Benni McCarthy’s Kenya side in the upcoming AFCON qualifying window. Despite being a staple in previous camps and starting the first two matches of the campaign, Zwane found himself cut after initially featuring in the preliminary list.