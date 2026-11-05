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2 more New World screwworm cases reported in Arizona. This time in Greenlee County
By KJZZ,4 days ago
The Arizona Department of Agriculture on Wednesday confirmed two new cases of New World screwworm, bringing the statewide total to four. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has tracked 113 cases of the flesh-eating livestock parasite since this summer. All of the cases have been along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas, New Mexico and southeastern Arizona. Most cases have involved cattle and sheep.
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