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2027 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP First Look
By Rennie Scaysbrook,4 days ago
Ducati is adding a more track-focused model to its naked sportbike range with the introduction of the $39,995 MSRP 2027 Streetfighter V4 SP, unveiled at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. The numbered special edition builds on the Streetfighter V4 platform, incorporating carbon-fiber wheels, a dry clutch, upgraded braking components and electronically controlled Öhlins suspension.