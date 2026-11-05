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Abdeslam Ouaddou not '100% convinced' by his Orlando Pirates team ahead of Carling Knockout Cup clash - 'Every game is another battle where we have to improve'
By Steve Blues,3 days ago
Orlando Pirates might be riding a wave of impressive momentum, but head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is refusing to let complacency creep into the dressing room. Speaking ahead of his side’s upcoming knockout commitment, the tactician made it clear that while the results have been coming, the manner of the performances has not yet met his exacting standards.