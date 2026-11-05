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The final chapter was not a happy one: Cristiano Ronaldo follows in the footsteps of Ozil and Trezeguet
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to retire from international football has reopened the file of players who walked away from their national teams, whether for good or for a spell, amid disputes with coaches or federations. Some of those cases ended in a definitive retirement. Others were only ever temporary, with the...