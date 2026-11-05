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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz breaks silence on Elias Mokwana's signing - 'It will be tough'
By Samuel Nkosi,3 days ago
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has tempered expectations regarding the immediate impact of new signing Elias Mokwana. The 27-year-old winger has finally completed a long-awaited move to Naturena, arriving at the club he supported throughout his youth. While the excitement among the Amakhosi faithful is palpable, Da Cruz is taking a cautious approach to the player’s fitness levels and tactical integration within the current squad.