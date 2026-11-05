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Inter confirm new deputy sporting director: who is Simone Lo Schiavo?
By Emanuele Tramacere,4 days ago
Inter have officially announced a new addition to their transfer team. After Piero Ausilio left and his former deputy Dario Baccin became Inter's new sporting director, Baccin's previous role opened up. Inter had long been looking for someone more closely involved with the youth sector and young player development than a traditional sporting director. They chose Simone Lo Schiavo.