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Overnight lane, ramp closures slated for 605 Freeway in Whittier
By City News Service,4 days ago
A weekend of overnight lane reductions and ramp closures for paving work on the northbound 605 Freeway in Whittier begins tomorrow. The closures between Beverly Boulevard and Rose Hills Road are scheduled to begin as early as 7 p.m. Friday and last through 6 a.m. Monday, according to Caltrans spokesman Marc Bischoff, who said there will be no full freeway closures associated with the operation.