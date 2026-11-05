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Converse Says Yes, Chef To Kitchen-Safe Shoes
By editorial standards,5 days ago
Fashion trends are funny, oftentimes silly things, so when I started noticing white-collar well-to-do people in Brooklyn wear kitchen clogs as their errand shoe, I laughed it off and admired the way we have intertwined workwear and fashion for decades. Now, Converse is asking if the inverse happened: What if someone brought a bit of style and edge to the service-footwear space? Its new line of kitchen-ready shoes, At Your Service, is up for the challenge of bringing style back to the long shifts that service-industry folks know all too well.