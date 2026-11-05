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Clemson Business welcomed top AI and consulting industry leaders for Power of Leadership Speaker Series
By Bea Bates,4 days ago
For consulting teams using artificial intelligence, the first question remains a familiar one: What business problem needs solving?. That was a recurring message during the October 16 edition of The Power of Leadership: A Signature Speaker Series, hosted by the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business. Panelists from Deloitte, KPMG, GXO Logistics and venture investing discussed how AI is changing consulting and what students can do to prepare.