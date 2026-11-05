undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WJP 2026 Rule of Law Index
By Norman Meyer,4 days ago
On October 21 the World Justice Project (WJP) released its 2026 Rule of Law Index, the latest in its annual series of reports measuring people’s perceptions and experiences of the rule of law around the world.[i] As usual, the report is a valuable resource to understand the status and long-term trends of the rule of law by presenting detailed data on 44 variables for 143 countries. Readers of this blog may recall that because of the importance of the rule of law this is the fifth year of posts about the WJP’s reports.[ii]